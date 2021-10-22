Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.91 EPS.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $207.90 on Friday. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.15.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.