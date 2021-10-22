Widercoin (WDR) Trading Down 37.5% Over Last Week

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Widercoin has traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar. Widercoin has a total market cap of $153,087.27 and $18,434.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00071710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00074153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00108686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,943.47 or 1.00540072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.21 or 0.06500265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00022490 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

