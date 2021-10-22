Wilder World (WILD) Price Reaches $2.27 on Top Exchanges

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded up 53.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for $2.27 or 0.00003730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $166.90 million and approximately $11.34 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00046825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.00207853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00104112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,583,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

