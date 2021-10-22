William R. Rauth III Buys 72,859 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director William R. Rauth III bought 72,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,535,057.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.96. 45,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,861. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.72. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $186.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.05.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

