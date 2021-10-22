William R. Rauth III Buys 72,859 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director William R. Rauth III bought 72,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,535,057.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.96. 45,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,861. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.72. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $186.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.05.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.
Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.