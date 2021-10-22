WINk (WIN) Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012376 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.84 or 0.00476254 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

