Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.47% of Winmark worth $45,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Winmark by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Winmark by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 385,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Winmark by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Winmark by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Winmark news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,651 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total transaction of $586,056.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.17, for a total value of $938,567.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WINA opened at $219.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.21. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $160.99 and a 12 month high of $225.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $7.95 per share. This represents a $31.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.50%. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

