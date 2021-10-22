Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.30 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $7.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.92. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.30.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $91.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

