Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.96. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 67,704 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $41.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. Research analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

