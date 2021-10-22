WisdomTree Investments (WETF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WisdomTree Investments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $885.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Investments stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of WisdomTree Investments worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WETF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.82.

WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

