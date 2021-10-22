WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.10

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.10 and last traded at $43.92, with a volume of 111899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DON. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.