WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.10

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.10 and last traded at $43.92, with a volume of 111899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DON. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

