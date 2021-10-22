Woodcoin (LOG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $70,813.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0829 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $666,388.59 and approximately $70,813.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,981.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.51 or 0.06530663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.27 or 0.00313654 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.37 or 0.01023873 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00089679 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.81 or 0.00435888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.59 or 0.00281381 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.08 or 0.00251025 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

