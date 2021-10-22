Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.43.

WWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Woodward alerts:

In other Woodward news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Hess acquired 4,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Woodward by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,422,000 after purchasing an additional 299,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,427,000 after purchasing an additional 286,075 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,626,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,943,000 after purchasing an additional 209,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

WWD stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.