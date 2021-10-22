Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $284.78

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $284.78 and last traded at $281.79, with a volume of 10592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.50. The company has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,561.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

