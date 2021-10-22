Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $334.94 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $13.50 billion and $334.94 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $61,039.46 or 1.00094774 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00056345 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00051548 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 65.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007407 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.13 or 0.00649592 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001665 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 221,093 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

