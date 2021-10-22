Wrapped BNB Price Hits $478.81 (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $3.18 billion and $659.08 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for about $478.81 or 0.00783720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00072150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00108069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,986.31 or 0.99822773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,971.87 or 0.06501184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021990 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,643,471 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

