Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.56.

XNCR has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of XNCR opened at $38.72 on Friday. Xencor has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.65 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Xencor by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 118,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 43.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Xencor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Xencor by 716.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

