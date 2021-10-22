Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,072,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.50% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $57,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

XENE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $30.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $34.87.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

