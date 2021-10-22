Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Acquired by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Xilinx accounts for about 4.7% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $15,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.31.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.17. 9,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $173.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.80. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

