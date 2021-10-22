XMax Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $477,792.00 (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One XMax coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. XMax has a market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $477,792.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00219105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00103509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004324 BTC.

XMax Coin Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,327,337,981 coins. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

