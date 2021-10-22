XSGD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.50 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, XSGD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $113.23 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00072026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00072244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00102291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,323.26 or 0.99765843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,102.10 or 0.06462861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00022030 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 177,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 153,007,475 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

