Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Stake Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of Yamana Gold worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.52. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUY shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank of Canada raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

