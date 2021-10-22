Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Price Target Increased to 495.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) had its target price upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from 480.00 to 495.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.50.

OTCMKTS:YARIY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.70. 5,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.04. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

