YEE Trading 18.1% Higher This Week (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. YEE has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $1.28 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YEE has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One YEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YEE Coin Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

