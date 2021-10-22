YENTEN (YTN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,038.00

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a market cap of $185,448.28 and $1,038.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 166% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,553.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,131.99 or 0.06501548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.19 or 0.00313418 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $635.68 or 0.01000218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00088851 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.79 or 0.00426074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.33 or 0.00272737 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.82 or 0.00251472 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

