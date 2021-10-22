YIELD App (YLD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.49 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. YIELD App has a market cap of $57.28 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000696 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00046083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00104584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.58 or 0.00197963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010361 BTC.

About YIELD App

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 129,728,852 coins. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.