YOU COIN (YOU) Achieves Market Cap of $2.62 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $259,488.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00046825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.00207853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00104112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

