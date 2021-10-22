Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.19 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 4.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins upped their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,345. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $147.96 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Alithya Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,643,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 127,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Alithya Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,090,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 349,635 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

