Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.28. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

