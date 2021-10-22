Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.19. CNX Resources posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 675%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 26.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1,647.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

