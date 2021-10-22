Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to announce $83.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.70 million and the highest is $84.75 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $79.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $311.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $309.70 million to $312.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $333.99 million, with estimates ranging from $326.30 million to $341.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Sunday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the first quarter valued at about $9,134,000. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at about $8,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 194.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 925,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 1,220.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 655,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at about $4,030,000. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

BBCP stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $499.16 million, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.41.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

