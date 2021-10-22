Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Announce $2.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to announce $2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.61. Owens Corning reported earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year earnings of $8.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $9.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $9.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC stock opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day moving average of $96.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

