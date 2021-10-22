Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will announce $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.11. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PACW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

PACW stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

