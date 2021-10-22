Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. QIAGEN reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on QGEN. Redburn Partners began coverage on QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.01.

NYSE QGEN opened at $53.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 80.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 6.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,430,000 after purchasing an additional 48,293 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at about $925,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 20.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,127,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,884,000 after purchasing an additional 190,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 17.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,267,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,535,000 after purchasing an additional 190,040 shares in the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

