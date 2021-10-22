Zacks: Analysts Anticipate R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,629. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $31.28.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at $6,859,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 82,040 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 270,554 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8,502.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,454 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 140,798 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 384,606 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.