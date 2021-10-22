Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.17. Synovus Financial posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.35.

Shares of SNV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.25. The stock had a trading volume of 764,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,448. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,539 shares of company stock worth $3,218,130 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,080,000 after buying an additional 41,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,218,000 after purchasing an additional 79,102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,247,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,093,000 after purchasing an additional 95,897 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 243.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 109,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 77,483 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

