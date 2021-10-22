Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Announce $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.44. Willis Towers Watson Public reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $13.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.37 to $13.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $15.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,877,000 after buying an additional 95,609 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,149,000 after purchasing an additional 142,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,347,000 after purchasing an additional 329,836 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,200,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,711,000 after purchasing an additional 53,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

WLTW opened at $246.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.65 and its 200 day moving average is $236.28. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

