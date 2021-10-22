Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce $17.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.54 million. Xencor posted sales of $35.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $184.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.59 million to $233.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $97.28 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $170.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xencor.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.48. The business had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%.
Shares of XNCR stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 104.65 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Xencor by 109.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 716.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 718.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.
About Xencor
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
