Zacks: Analysts Expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will post sales of $2.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.99 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $8.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $10.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $167.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $167.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

