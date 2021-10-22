Zacks: Analysts Expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Post $0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.39. Banc of California posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BANC. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Shares of BANC stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 365,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,121. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 77,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 38.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

