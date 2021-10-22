Zacks: Analysts Expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to announce $3.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the highest is $3.32 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $12.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.85 billion to $12.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $13.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $35.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.