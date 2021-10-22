Zacks: Analysts Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Post $0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. CubeSmart reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 60.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

CUBE traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.15. 1,035,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,638. CubeSmart has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

