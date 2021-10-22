Zacks: Analysts Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $326.16 Million

Brokerages forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will post $326.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.19 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $300.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.42 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $104.16 on Friday. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Dorman Products by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,369,000 after purchasing an additional 31,469 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

