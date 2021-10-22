Zacks: Analysts Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.14 Million

Analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will report $20.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.56 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $21.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $85.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.01 million to $86.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $84.43 million, with estimates ranging from $83.19 million to $86.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.99 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

FDUS stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.96. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 57.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $663,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 23.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

