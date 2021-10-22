Zacks: Analysts Expect Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inotiv.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOTV. Craig Hallum began coverage on Inotiv in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NOTV opened at $33.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $530.59 million, a PE ratio of -83.27 and a beta of 2.09. Inotiv has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 2,350.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inotiv (NOTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.