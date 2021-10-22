Zacks: Analysts Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Post $0.86 EPS

Equities analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.80. RPM International reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RPM International.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in RPM International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,469,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 277.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 65,065 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in RPM International by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 53,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

RPM International stock opened at $87.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. RPM International has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.