Zacks: Analysts Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $485.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will report sales of $485.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $490.64 million and the lowest is $477.00 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $443.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1,148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 49,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.81.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

