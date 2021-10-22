Zacks: Analysts Expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to report sales of $8.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.19 million and the highest is $8.30 million. SRAX reported sales of $2.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year sales of $31.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.24 million to $32.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $41.97 million, with estimates ranging from $38.69 million to $45.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SRAX.

Get SRAX alerts:

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 114.62% and a negative return on equity of 67.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Dawson James increased their price target on SRAX from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SRAX during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SRAX during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SRAX during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in SRAX during the second quarter worth about $152,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRAX stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. SRAX has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SRAX (SRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.