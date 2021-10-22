Zacks: Analysts Expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.03. The Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Bank of New York Mellon.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $59.74 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $60.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 414,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,218,000 after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.