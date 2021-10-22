Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will report $137.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.21 million and the highest is $145.14 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $107.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year sales of $479.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.96 million to $486.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $479.41 million, with estimates ranging from $470.32 million to $488.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CorePoint Lodging.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 2.00. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.