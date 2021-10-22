Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will post $23.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.29 million and the highest is $25.70 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $15.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $97.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.24 million to $103.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $194.10 million, with estimates ranging from $130.58 million to $258.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCPH shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.30.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 24,834 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after buying an additional 1,038,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

